B.C. looks to enact new rules for companies bringing more oil through the province

B.C. is asking its highest court to decide if the government has the right to bring in stricter rules for companies looking to ferry more heavy oil through the province.

As part of its reference case filed last week, the province is putting draft legislation before the court that would amend the Environmental Protection Act.

The province is essentially asking the B.C. Court of Appeal if it has the jurisdiction to bring that draft into reality.

"In other words, can we do it?" Attorney General David Eby said Thursday.

It's the latest move in B.C.'s resistance against Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project.

Under the draft, companies hoping to bring more diluted bitumen through B.C. — including Kinder Morgan — would need a permit from the province. They could also be required to show a spill response plan in advance.

An independent director would issue the permits, making their decision based on the best scientific research available. The director would also consult with Indigenous groups and the broader public.

The legislation would only apply to the movement of heavy oils, which the province considers to be the highest risk in the event of a spill.

The proposed legislation would not affect current shipments of diluted bitumen through B.C. It would only apply to companies seeking to expand shipments.

A kayaker paddles past the Kinder Morgan yard in Burrard Inlet in North Vancouver, B.C. on May 3, 2012. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

There is no estimated timeline on how long it will take the court to hear the reference case.

Premier John Horgan has said B.C.'s coast and jobs could be at risk if the pipeline expansion goes through, tripling the capacity of an existing pipeline between Edmonton and Burnaby, B.C.

Alberta is in favour of the project, as is the federal government. The provinces have been sparring over the pipeline for weeks, in a battle that has sparked trade wars and a national summit with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ahead of the announcement, federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna reiterated Ottawa's intention to get the pipeline built.

In a statement addressed to Heyman, she outlined environmental measures she says the federal government has already taken to mitigate the damage in the event of a spill, including increased capacity to tow ships and five new emergency response stations.

McKenna also floated the idea of a joint Ottawa-B.C. panel of scientists to enhance existing research on oil spills to address the province's concerns.

The panel would make use of the science available on oil spills, including current examples of how to respond, should a number of different petroleum products spill.

McKenna also says B.C.'s environment consultations ignored federal programs and policies, which she says explain why Ottawa believes the pipeline is sound.

Kinder Morgan curtailed spending on the $7.4-billion project earlier this month, blaming opposition and delays in B.C.

The company set May 31 as the deadline for the B.C., Alberta and federal governments to find a solution to the impasse. Trudeau has repeatedly vowed that the project will go ahead.