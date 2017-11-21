Members of the B.C. Conservative Party visited the Interior over the weekend in an attempt to build popularity among voters, though without a leader or any members elected to the legislature, the party knows it has a long ways to go.

Supporters met in the Shuswap on Saturday and in Kamloops on Sunday, seeking to build excitement and share what happened at the party's annual general meeting in Langley last September.

"The Liberals are, I believe, in the death throes," said Scott Anderson, interim party leader. "There are a lot of former Liberal voters who are looking for a Conservative alternative."

The party has not won a seat in B.C. for decades although it saw a slight surge in popularity between 2011 and 2013 when former Tory MP John Cummins served as leader.

B.C. Liberal MLA Peter Milobar, who was elected in Kamloops-North Thompson in the May provincial election, said although his party was unable to form a government, he doesn't believe this is the end for the provincial Liberals.

"There's certainly some concerns given that we did not win the election," Milobar said. "We're in the midst of a leadership race which will bring a lot of energy and excitement to our party."

He says the B.C. Conservatives aren't still finding their political feet.

"They've got a long road to go in terms of building their party," he said.

Anderson acknowledged his party's own leadership problems.

"This party has had many problems and fractured leadership in the past," he said. "Since then we have come out very strong, we are very united and we are looking to get a foothold in the legislature immediately."