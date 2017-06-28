On what could be the B.C. Liberal Party's final full day in office before being voted out of government, finance minister Mike De Jong provided an unaudited fiscal update showing the province's economic health was better than anticipated.

The government had a $2.8 billion surplus in 2016/2017 — significantly higher than the $1.5 billion predicted in February's budget.

"GDP growth in 2016 dramatically outstripped forecasts. We're almost three times the national average," said De Jong, explaining the increase.

Here is how the @bcliberals expect Throne Speech to impact bottom line. $2.6bil in new commitments. #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/iZq58WWHq9 — @richardzussman

In January, B.C.'s economic forecast council projected a 3.1 per cent increase in GDP for 2016 and 2.3 per cent increase in 2017.

Earlier this month those figures were revised to 3.6 per cent in 2016 and 2.9 per cent in 2017.

"We made the best decisions we could based on the data we had provided by officials," said De Jong.

"Our adherence to that approach is why B.C. is in the enviable position that it is today, and a position to consider these additional investments."

The B.C. Liberal throne speech last Thursday did contain many new promises, including 30 that weren't in the party's election platform, such as removing tolls on the Port Mann Bridge and increasing welfare rates by $100 a month.

In total, the new commitments are estimated to cost $2.6 billion over three years — figures De Jong says are now affordable.

It's likely a moot point however as a non-confidence vote is expected to remove the Liberals from office on Thursday.

"I spent seven years in opposition. Looks like I'll be going back," said De Jong at one point during his presentation.

De Jong also admitted the decision to give an earlier update was sparked by the political uncertainty.

"We've got an awfully good track record when it comes to financial statements that have received a clear bill of health," he said.

"I should think people would be very interested to know how we've done. The auditor general's office is advising they'll be in a position to issue the certificate next week, but that may be for someone else other than I."