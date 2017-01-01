Name: Sean McColl

Sport: Climbing

Hometown: North Vancouver

Claims to fame: Four-time Overall World Champion (2009, 2012, 2014, 2016), five-time World Cup winner, eight-time Canadian champion, 2014 American Ninja Warrior team champion

Story: Sean McColl has killer abs and isn't afraid to show them off.

Seriously, you could open cans with that kind of definition. Instead the 29-year-old uses his astonishing core and overall strength to defy gravity on a daily basis while working toward the ultimate goal of becoming the first Olympic rock climbing champion.

The sport will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2020.

McColl recently told Radio Canada that despite climbing being a "small sport," he hopes to have a Simon Whitfield-like effect in Tokyo.

Whitfield's gold medal victory in triathlon's Olympic debut in 2000 had the effect of popularizing the sport in Canada.

Check out some of McColl's training regime.

Sean McColl training0:45

With files from Cendrix Bouchard