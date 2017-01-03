Whether you are looking for a Point Grey Road mansion, your own Gulf Island, a multi-million dollar penthouse or a rural acreage to run your horses, there is a property out there for the dreamer in you.

On Monday, B.C. Assessment released the full list of the province's most valuable properties, revealing an interesting snapshot of the wide range of values for luxury properties across B.C.

Here is a look at B.C.'s most expensive residences in 2017.

1. At $75.8 million, 3085 Point Grey Road is B.C.'s most expensive residential property. The Kitsilano mansion build by former Lululemon CEO Chip Wilson is up nearly $12 million over last year.

It's just one of 14 properties on the Point Grey Road to make the list of Greater Vancouver's top 100 properties, making it one of B.C.'s most exclusive streets.

At $75,821,000, Chip Wilson's Point Grey Road home is once again B.C.'s most valuable property, according to the 2017 B.C. Assessment numbers. (Google Maps)

2. At $69.2 million, 4707 Belmont Avenue, which sits across the street from the beach at Spanish Banks, is one of 20 Belmont Avenue properties on Vancouver's top 100 list, making Belmont Vancouver's other most exclusive street.

B.C.'s second-most valuable home is this home near Spanish Banks in Vancouver. (Google Maps)

3. At $51.6 million James Island, a privately owned Southern Gulf Island near Saanich, is the most valuable property outside of the City of Vancouver.

It includes one main residence, about six guest homes, an 18-hole golf course and a private airstrip. About six other Gulf Islands made the list of the top 100 properties in the Vancouver Island region.

At $53,279,000, James Island is B.C.'s most valuable acreage. (Google Maps)

4. At $35.2 million 3330 Radcliffe in West Vancouver is the most valuable property outside the City of Vancouver that is not a private island.

Second was 5695 Newton Wynd, in the University Endowment Lands. No properties outside of Vancouver, West Vancouver or the Endowment Lands made the top 100 properties for Greater Vancouver.

This West Vancouver home, just off Marine Drive, is the most valuable residential property outside of Vancouver that is not a Gulf Island. (B.C. Assessment)

5. At $25. 2 million, B.C.'s most valuable strata unit is 3101-277 Thurlow Street in Vancouver.

B.C.'s most valuable strata unit is number 3101 at 277 Thurlow, centre, overlooking Coal Harbour. (Google Maps)

6. At $24.5 million, this rural property at 17146-20 Avenue in Surrey topped B.C. Assessment's list for the Fraser Valley's most valuable properties.

Topping the list of the most valuable properties in the Fraser Valley region was this acreage at 17146 20th Avenue in Surrey, valued at $24,513,000. (Google Maps)

7. At $14.3 million, 3195 Humber Road in the Victoria suburb of Oak Bay is the most valuable property on Vancouver Island.

At $14 million, this waterfront property in the Victoria suburb of Oak Bay is Vancouver Island's most expensive. (Google Maps)

8. At $9.2 million, 4358 Hobson Road, Kelowna, was the top property in the Thompson-Okanagan region.



At $9.2 million, this waterfront home in Kelowna is the Okanagan's most expensive property. (B.C. Assessment)

9. At $5.4 million, this shoreline cabin at 1251 Lake Drive near Invermere was the top Kootenay-Columbia property.

At $5,462,000 this lakefront property near Invermere is the most valuable residence in the Kootenay-Columbia region. (Google maps)

10. At $2.7 million, this rancher at 7516 259 Road in Fort St. John topped the list of residential properties in Northern B.C.

At $2,742,00 this rural ranch in Fort St John is Northern B.C.'s most valuable residential property. (B.C. Assessment)

You can look up the 2017 property assessment for any B.C. property on the e-valueBC website.