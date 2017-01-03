Whether you are looking for a Point Grey Road mansion, your own Gulf Island, a multi-million dollar penthouse or a rural acreage to run your horses, there is a property out there for the dreamer in you.
On Monday, B.C. Assessment released the full list of the province's most valuable properties, revealing an interesting snapshot of the wide range of values for luxury properties across B.C.
Here is a look at B.C.'s most expensive residences in 2017.
1. At $75.8 million, 3085 Point Grey Road is B.C.'s most expensive residential property. The Kitsilano mansion build by former Lululemon CEO Chip Wilson is up nearly $12 million over last year.
It's just one of 14 properties on the Point Grey Road to make the list of Greater Vancouver's top 100 properties, making it one of B.C.'s most exclusive streets.
2. At $69.2 million, 4707 Belmont Avenue, which sits across the street from the beach at Spanish Banks, is one of 20 Belmont Avenue properties on Vancouver's top 100 list, making Belmont Vancouver's other most exclusive street.
3. At $51.6 million James Island, a privately owned Southern Gulf Island near Saanich, is the most valuable property outside of the City of Vancouver.
It includes one main residence, about six guest homes, an 18-hole golf course and a private airstrip. About six other Gulf Islands made the list of the top 100 properties in the Vancouver Island region.
4. At $35.2 million 3330 Radcliffe in West Vancouver is the most valuable property outside the City of Vancouver that is not a private island.
Second was 5695 Newton Wynd, in the University Endowment Lands. No properties outside of Vancouver, West Vancouver or the Endowment Lands made the top 100 properties for Greater Vancouver.
5. At $25. 2 million, B.C.'s most valuable strata unit is 3101-277 Thurlow Street in Vancouver.
6. At $24.5 million, this rural property at 17146-20 Avenue in Surrey topped B.C. Assessment's list for the Fraser Valley's most valuable properties.
7. At $14.3 million, 3195 Humber Road in the Victoria suburb of Oak Bay is the most valuable property on Vancouver Island.
8. At $9.2 million, 4358 Hobson Road, Kelowna, was the top property in the Thompson-Okanagan region.
9. At $5.4 million, this shoreline cabin at 1251 Lake Drive near Invermere was the top Kootenay-Columbia property.
10. At $2.7 million, this rancher at 7516 259 Road in Fort St. John topped the list of residential properties in Northern B.C.
- Climbing property assessments trigger warning letters to 90,000 B.C. homeowners
- B.C. property assessments spike up to 30% in Vancouver
You can look up the 2017 property assessment for any B.C. property on the e-valueBC website.