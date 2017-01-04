Kelvin Fadear had to check and recheck the numbers before he was sure he won a guaranteed $1 million prize in the recent Lotto 6/49 draw.

"Got the neighbours over to help me check it out and sure enough I won," the Barriere B.C. retiree said.

"I didn't believe it to start with."

He picked up the winning ticket at the Knights Inn in Barriere and his winning numbers were turned up as part of the Christmas Eve draw.

Fadear says he plans to give the money to his five kids, who are all very excited by the windfall. He says he doesn't care what they decide to spend the extra money on.

"It's up them....I don't tell them what to do anymore."