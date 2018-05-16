Barnston Island under evacuation alert
With rising flood waters predicted, Metro Vancouver has placed the Fraser River island on alert
An evacuation alert has been issued for Barnston Island, which is located between Surrey and Pitt Meadows in the Fraser River.
The approximately 100 people who live on the island, including 50 members of the Katzie First Nation, have been advised to prepare for the possibility of evacuation should flood waters continue to rise in the Fraser, as is predicted in the next few days.
Warm temperatures are leading to increased flow in the Fraser River. Please avoid the shores and beaches due to possible erosion and powerful currents. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vfrs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vfrs</a> <a href="https://t.co/gG2b4PlYk8">pic.twitter.com/gG2b4PlYk8</a>—@VanFireRescue
"We are encouraging people to plan accordingly," said Metro Vancouver spokesman Don Bradley.
Barnston Island is only accessible by a small ferry from Port Kells and access has now been restricted to residents, businesses and those with a family connection. Barnston Island Regional Park has also closed.
The Metro Vancouver Regional District is advising Barnston residents to:
- Gather essential items, such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable documents, immediate care needs and pets, and prepare to leave quickly.
- Know the location of all household members and determine a place to meet if separated during a potential evacuation.
- Prepare children, disabled or elderly persons for possible evacuation of their homes.
- Begin immediate relocation of large pets and livestock to a safe area. No large animals will be allowed on the Barnston Ferry once an evacuation order is issued.
- Arrange accommodation for their families, if possible, in the event of an evacuation. Emergency lodging will be provided if necessary. If time permits, residents are asked to consider taking steps to protect their property from damage