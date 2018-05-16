Barnston Island under evacuation alert

An evacuation alert has been issued for Barnston Island, which is located between Surrey and Pitt Meadows in the Fraser River.

The approximately 100 people who live on the island, including 50 members of the Katzie First Nation, have been advised to prepare for the possibility of evacuation should flood waters continue to rise in the Fraser, as is predicted in the next few days.

Warm temperatures are leading to increased flow in the Fraser River. Please avoid the shores and beaches due to possible erosion and powerful currents. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/vfrs?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#vfrs</a> <a href="https://t.co/gG2b4PlYk8">pic.twitter.com/gG2b4PlYk8</a> —@VanFireRescue

"We are encouraging people to plan accordingly," said Metro Vancouver spokesman Don Bradley.

Sandbags sit ready for use on Barnston Island in June 2012.

Barnston Island is only accessible by a small ferry from Port Kells and access has now been restricted to residents, businesses and those with a family connection. Barnston Island Regional Park has also closed.

The Metro Vancouver Regional District is advising Barnston residents to: