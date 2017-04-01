Bard on the Beach auditions were for the dogs, and only for the dogs, today in Vancouver.

Bark on the Beach1:03

The Shakespeare festival called in a dozen cute pooches, hoping to find one shining star to play the canine role of Crab in The Two Gentleman of Verona later this summer.

Bard on the Beach artistic director Christopher Gage said the production is looking for a dog with character, but not too much character.

"Eccentricity is interesting but it can't be over powering. The dog cannot be crazy because it has to be on stage in an important part of Two Gents," he said.

What makes a good dog actor?0:46

"These dogs were all fantastic," said director Scott Bellis . "It's going to make our decision really tough, there's a lot of great possibilities."

The four legged actors and their two legged owners spent 15 minutes in a closed audition, showing off their training and temperament.

The top dog will be announced next week.