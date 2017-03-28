Police are looking for the public's help finding a suspect after three banks in the Lower Mainland were robbed this month by a man who presented a note and left with cash.

In each case, including this image captured March 3 in Surrey, the suspect produced a robbery note and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash before police arrived. (Surrey RCMP)

The robberies happened in Surrey on March 3, and Langley and Abbotsford on March 17, according to Surrey RCMP.

In each case, the suspect took off before police arrived and no employees or customers were injured.

"The goal is to identify this suspect quickly with the public's help and hold him to account for his actions," said Cpl. Scotty Schumann in a statement.

The suspect is described by police as:

Possibly South Asian or Filipino.

In his 30s.

Five feet eight inches tall.

Medium build.

With a dark beard and moustache.

Wearing a black tuque, sunglasses, black gloves, black jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP (604-599-0502), Langley RCMP (604-532-3200) or Abbotsford Police (604-859-5225), or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS.