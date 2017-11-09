The B.C. RCMP is asking for the public's help finding an alleged bank robber wanted in two cities and is advertising a $10,000 reward for information leading to his conviction.

Dean Zastowny, 47, is wanted n Burnaby and Abbotsford for robberies last month. In a statement, police said he's also the suspect in "a number" of other violent robberies in the Lower Mainland.

Abbotsford police said he allegedly pulled a knife on a teller at a bank in the 32900 block of South Fraser Way on Oct. 15.

Police said he stood in line then approached the teller just before 12:30 p.m., handing over a note declaring his intention to rob the bank.

Abbotsford police Const. Ian MacDonald said the incident was "very disturbing, very brazen and obviously very troubling."

"As he's communicating to the teller, he elects for whatever reason to actually jump over the counter, briefly places his knife near the neck of a 40-year-old female teller, demands cash, leaves with a small amount of cash [and] runs from the bank on foot," MacDonald said.

To help find him, Abbotsford police and Burnaby RCMP jointly released surveillance video of the alleged robbery on Thursday.

"As is evident in the bank robbery in Abbotsford, there is a significant level of violence being used by the suspect," said RCMP Cpl. Daniela Panesar.

The Canadian Bankers Association is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for Zastowny.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, six feet one inch tall, with a medium build and blue eyes. Police said his head was shaved during the most recent alleged robbery, but he may have grown and dyed his hair blonde since.

RCMP said he's considered to be armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should keep their distance and phone police.