If you've spent time poking fun at the physique of a slightly out-of-shape father, or abruptly ended a romantic relationship by cutting off all communication with your unfortunate partner, the odds are you've used a couple of 2016's most hated words.

'Dadbod', 'ghost', and the Donald Trump-inspired 'bigly' are among the list of 19 words officially banished from the English language in 2017.

The annual list is released each year by Lake Superior State University to encourage people to refrain from using language that many people find extremely frustrating.

"We get thousands of suggestions," said John Shibley, the Michigan-man who compiled the list. "It's an unpopularity contest."

For 42 years, English-speakers have been able to target some of the most loathsome expressions by nominating them for the list.

"It's therapeutic... it's tongue and cheek," he said. "But there is a serious side to it. We want to get people to slow down and think about how they express themselves."

Welcome to the 'bigly's'

While annual lists often get many suggestions, Shibley says the floodgates opened up in 2016 thanks to the U.S. president-elect.

While Donald Trump was polarizing for many reasons throughout the presidential elections, he raised many eyebrows during his third debate with Hilary Clinton due to his frantic use of the term 'big league' — which sounded an awful lot like 'bigly'.

"He corrected himself the next day — he said 'big league'. But the nice thing about bigly is that it's a real word! It was used about 150 years ago quite commonly," said Shibley.

He says the team is already working on next year's list, and users can submit their own nominations through the university's website.

The 2017 list

How often do you use words that most people hate? To find out, remove yourself from your post-truth echo chamber and consult the historic list below (it's on fleek, which means perfectly executed):

You, Sir (used too much in Internet shaming)

Focus

Bête Noire

Town Hall Meeting

Post-Truth

Guesstimate

831 (encryption for 'I love you')

Historic

Manicured

Echo Chamber

On Fleek

Bigly

Ghost (to abruptly end communication)

Dadbod

Listicle

"Get your dandruff up..."

Selfie Drone

Frankenfruit

Disruption

