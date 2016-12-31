When it comes to the English language, we all have words and phrases we're sick of hearing. To balance things out, Lake Superior State University publishes an annual list of words and phrases it would like to see banned.

The 42nd annual "List of Words Banished from the Queen's English for Mis-Use, Over-Use and General Uselessness" rounds up all those words and empty phrases and makes a plea to leave them behind in the new year.

"It's done in great humour, we are not word Nazis," said John Shibley, who has compiled the list for the last 25 years.

The 2017 list will be published Saturday, Dec. 31, on the university's website.

"If there's a serious side, we get people to slow down and think about how they express themselves."

When 'price point' just means 'price'

Last year's top banished words and phrases included "price point" when "price" would do and starting a sentence with the word "so" when answering a question.

The idea to record some of the most used phrases and words arose from a bet at a faculty party in 1976, according to Shibley. His favourite from that year's list was "pet rock."

"You don't hear that one often, we have a lot of words and phrases when you go back to the 1970's, 80's, and 90's.

"It's sort of like stepping into a time machine, like opening up your closet and seeing a leisure suit hanging up in there," he said.

The term "Crooked Hillary" placed high on the nomination list, but the team didn't include it because it wanted to keep the list clear of political "vitriol," said Shibley.

Shibley personally liked the term "AstroTurf" as it applies to politics, meaning the opposite of grassroots, but it was struck off the list due to copyright issues. The same problem came up in the past with the nomination of the term "three-peat," which the L.A. Lakers had trademarked.

Submissions are wide-ranging and Shibley calls the process "therapeutic." He likes to look at the past four decades as a sort of time capsule of the ever-evolving English language.

"I think language never stops growing and this list, if anything, Plato used to say the unexamined life is not worth living.

Bans not permanent

"Well, we'd like to advocate here the unexamined word is not worth speaking."

Of the 900 words the team has dealt with over the years, none stay banned permanently.

"We don't slap everybody's hand with grammar rules … and I think any word that conveys exactly what you want to say at the moment is fair game.

"It just gets you to edit yourself every now and then, which we should all do," he said.

The deadline to submit a word for nomination for the 2017 list has passed, but for the keeners, Shibley is welcoming the early start on 2018's banished words.

With files from the CBC's On The Coast.

