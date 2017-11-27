The former leader of a Sikh temple in Surrey has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his wife.

Baldev Singh Kalsi appeared in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster on Monday afternoon dressed in a beige coat.

The only words he spoke came after the clerk asked him to enter a plea.

"Yes, your honour. I am guilty," he said as he looked up at the judge.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 22.

This picture of Narinder Kaur Kalsi was posted on the Gurdwara Sahib Brookside's Facebook page following her death. (Gurdwara Sahib Brookside/Facebook)

Shocking case

Kalsi — the former president of the Brookside Sikh Temple — was originally charged with aggravated assault in July of 2014.

His wife, Narinder Kaur Kalsi, was found in severe medical distress at the couple's south Surrey home.

Narinder Kalsi was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died days later after she was taken off life support.

The charge against Baldev Kalsi was upgraded to second degree murder after Narinder's death.

"The entire community is shocked by this incident," World Sikh Organization B.C. vice president Jasbir Kaur Randhawa said at the time.

"Violence against women is a serious problem that needs to be addressed by the South Asian community, including Sikhs."