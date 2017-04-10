A problem with the baggage system at Vancouver International Airport affecting passengers heading to the U.S. Monday morning has been resolved.
Just after 6 a.m. PT the airport issued a notice saying, "YVR is currently experiencing a technical issue with the transborder baggage system affecting all U.S. departing passengers."
About an hour later the airport issued a tweet saying the issue had been resolved.
UPDATE: YVR baggage system is fixed. Operations normal, no delays. We appreciate everybody's patience & apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/zj0EODZXhh—
