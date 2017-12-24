When gardener Niki Ottosen noticed how many homeless people were sleeping in the Victoria parks she worked in, she wanted to help.

Ottosen began pruning shrubs to hide homeless camps and protect the few belongings of those living in them. After a while, she decided to do more and launched the Christmas Backpack Project.

For the past 10 years, Ottosen, along with her family and many volunteers, has delivered backpacks filled with blankets, mittens, hats, food and toiletries to people in need.

Personal connections

"When I personally kneel down and look someone in the eyes and hand them a backpack ... it's a very personal, one-on-one connection," Ottosen told On The Island host Gregor Craigie.

There is a particular personal connection that stands out for Ottosen.

One backpack recipient, Sean O'Connell, is a former teenage acquaintance of Ottosen's who lives on the street.

"Sean didn't go there by choice. He was a young teenager just like us that was involved in a car accident that was beyond his control," said Ottosen.

Helping the community

Ottosen and her daughter make a point now of finding O'Connell when they are in downtown Victoria and helping him out with coffees and water.

"If we can help our community members that need emotional support from physical and emotional trauma ... then there will be a lot less Seans in the world," said Ottosen.

Ten years ago, Ottosen financed the project herself and filled 20 backpacks. This year, enough clothing and food was donated to fill 110 backpacks, and excess donations were dropped off at local shelters.

With files from On The Island

