WorkSafeBC is warning people who work in B.C.'s backcountry that there could be an increased avalanche risk this month due to unusual snowpack conditions in much of the province.

A news release highlights the particular risk to workers in construction and adventure tourism.

"Workers whose jobs take them into British Columbia's backcountry are at potential risk of serious injury or death in avalanche terrain," said WorkSafeBC in a release.

"[We are] reminding employers of the need to identify, assess and mitigate avalanche risks."

Three worker deaths related to avalanches

Since 1998, avalanches have caused three worker deaths in B.C. along with at least 50 time-loss injury claims.

"We want to prevent employers and workers from being caught by surprise... as a result of the rapidly changing weather and snowpack conditions," said Patrick Davie, manager of prevention, health and safety regulation.

Occupational health and safety regulations state that employers are required to ensure a well-rehearsed safety plan is in place.

Currently there are no warnings from Avalanche Canada concerning the B.C. southern interior.