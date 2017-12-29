The name Benjamin is set to become the most popular moniker for B.C. boys in 2017 — as perennial favourite Olivia tops the girls category once again.

B.C.'s Vital Statistics Agency says Benjamin has edged ahead of past top contenders Liam and Lucas, while Logan and James are also among for the top five names given to boys this year. Benjamin placed fourth on last year's list.

The list is based on preliminary numbers to Dec.15 — and if the trend continues, Ethan and Oliver could be nudged from the top five for the first time in years.

The most popular names for girls in 2017 mirror the 2016 list, with last year's winner Olivia well ahead of second-spot Emma, followed by Sophia, Charlotte and Ava.

Aiden, Ayden, Aydin, Aaden, Eyden, Aidden

Parents might consider the potential for future spelling mistakes with certain names, however. Aiden made the top 20 this year — but Aidan, Ayden, Aydin did not. Chloe has been in the top 10 for years, but Khloe, and Chloè have not. Only names that show up five or more times are counted.

Another factor that could complicate a parent's ability to nail the perfect name is the consideration of nicknames. Uncommon names like Alia, Althea, Alessandra or Alaina have the potential to be shortened to Ali. Variations of those names make the list 273 times, potentially watering down the uniqueness of their origin.

Collectively, Jackson and its various spellings occurred 262 times, making the spoken name a contender for the top spot.

There were 45,399 babies born in B.C. in 2016: 22,188 girls and 23,210 boys.

The final numbers for top names in 2017 will be released next year.