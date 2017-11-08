Fans of Spunky, the Vancouver Island hawk that became an international celebrity over the summer, will have a chance to see more of the bird thanks to a new documentary.

The Hawk Raised in the Eagles Nest: The Complete Story shows unseen footage of the bird to tell its tale of survival.

The hawk was raised by a family of eagles, an unusual arrangement for natural enemies and one that drew global attention over the summer.

"There is so much documentation but nobody has put the wonderful story together really from beginning to end," Surrey-based nature photographer and filmmaker Christian Sasse told CBC host of All Points West Jason D'Souza.

"The absolute stunning thing, when I look through my footage, was the survival instinct of so tiny a creature that is five to six times smaller than its siblings," Sasse said.

Christian Sasse captured images of the baby hawk and the eagles between June and August 2017. (Christian Sasse)

Scenes of survival

Sasse said it's not clear how Spunky came to be in the eagle's nest but says the baby hawk may have been plucked from its nest to be eaten, but instead, was fed.

Sasse described scenes of the hawk dodging through the others to get food first and climbing back into the nest after being pushed out by the other baby birds.

"I have one beautiful scene in my footage where there is this huge eaglet next to the hawklet and he sort of bends down like and picks on his feathers and Spunky is so unperturbed about everything, it's just incredible," he said.

Spunky, seen at left, was fed by eagles as a tiny hawk. (Christian Sasse)

The hawk hasn't been spotted since he left the nest at the end of summer. Some fear the bird, who is unafraid of eagles and so might not know to avoid them, will struggle to survive out of the nest.

Sasse said it's possible the hawk simply migrated and will return.

"[Hawks] have a very good memory, very good eyesight. I think it's likely that one day, Sidney residents will walk out and they will see the red-tailed hawk," he said.

Sasse will officially release the documentary over the weekend but an unlisted version is available on his YouTube channel.

With files from All Points West.