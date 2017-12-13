She doesn't know it yet, but a two-week old baby in Oakland, Calif., came into the world as a five pound five ounce tribute to a B.C. ski town.

"David originally wanted to call her Revelstoke, which is an awesome name for a town and a mountain, but a little intense for a little baby girl," said Megan Atashroo from her home in the U.S.

Megan and her husband David Atashroo are avid skiers who love exploring western Canada, including Whistler, Lake Louise and Banff.

But they particularly fell in love with Revelstoke, B.C., during a recent vacation.

"We were just thinking back to how special Revy was," said David.

"Just the conditions of the mountains, the steepness of the terrain, just a place where we felt like you were really close to nature ... a very pristine location," he said.

'A strong, powerful name'

Megan said the couple started calling their daughter Revy, the town's nickname, months before she was even born.

"The more we called her that, the more it seemed to stick and there was no other name that seemed to compare," she said.

"That same kind of courageous spirit that Revy [the city] infused to us, we wanted to impart to our daughter," added David.

"We wanted her to grow up, knowing that she was fierce and courageous and could do amazing things."

"There's nothing wrong with naming your little girl a pretty name, but we wanted to give her more of a strong, powerful name."

Megan, David, Revy and dog Teddy at home in Oakland, Califorina. (David Atashroo)

On Nov. 27, Megan gave birth to Revy Elle Atashroo at the Lucille Packard Children's Hospital in Palo Alto, Calif.

According to Megan, it is only a matter of time before Revy is up on the ski hills along with her parents.

"We're just waiting until her feet are big enough to fit into a boot," she said.

The trio, including baby Revy, are all doing well and adjusting to life as a new family.

They plan to visit Revelstoke, B.C. and Revy's namesake in March or April 2018.

With files from CBC's Daybreak South.