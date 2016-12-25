Boxing Day could see some wild weather in much of B.C. according to Environment Canada.

On Sunday, the weather service put out a special weather statement for the South Coast, much of Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, saying that snow and strong winds will impact land and sea travel.

The statement calls for "moderate to heavy snowfall" for inland sections of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. It says snow will begin Sunday night and continue until as late as Monday night before turning to rain.

It adds that snowfall warnings may be issued later Sunday for several South Coast regions.

Weather warnings were also issued for North Vancouver Island, the Central Coast and inland North Coast regions, advising that "a long period of snowfall, with total amounts of 20 to 30 centimetres is expected."

Environment Canada says snowfall will begin Sunday night and become heavier on Monday.

It is warning that highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become treacherous, and it advises using caution when driving.

Environment Canada posted this map on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. The grey areas are subject to a special weather statement; the areas in red are subject to wind and snowfall warnings. (weather.gc.ca)

Vancouver announces response

Reacting to the news, the City of Vancouver released a statement saying it would have crews out Sunday night and more starting work Monday morning.

The City says those crews will respond to requests for hand salting made from calls to the 3-1-1 line.

The City reminds residents to check catch basins near their homes for leaves, snow and ice to help prevent flooding, and reminds residents that they are responsible for shovelling the sidewalks in front of their homes.

The statement also warns of weather-related delays for some trash pickups and says fees for extra garbage bags will be waived for residents whose regular collection has been missed. As well, the Vancouver South Transfer Station will accept household garbage from Vancouver residents at no cost until Dec. 31.

Three Extreme Winter Response shelters will also be opened Sunday night beginning at 9 p.m. PT at Creekside Community Centre, West End Community Centre and The Hall at 1739 Venables.