Environment Canada has issued two alerts Christmas Day, warning of bitter, dangerous cold in two regions of British Columbia.

One of those areas is the inland portion of the North Coast, including Kitimat and Terrace, where an Arctic outflow warning is in effect.

The weather service says freezing arctic air is blowing through mountain passes toward the coast. That could drop temperatures to as low as -20 C and -25 C Monday evening.

"Minimize exposed skin with hats, scarves and mittens or gloves," Environment Canada wrote in a statement. "Ensure that shelter is provided for pets and outdoor animals. Be prepared for unusually cold temperatures and strong winds."

An extreme cold warning has also been issued for Yoho and Kootenay national parks which could last several days.

The wind chill will make stepping outdoors bitterly cold — it could bring temperatures down to as low as -40 C.

"Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant," the alert read. "Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill."

Young children, seniors, people exercising outdoors and those without shelter are at greatest risk, the weather service warned.