Wondering who the candidates are in your electoral districts? What the local issues are? Which parties tend to win?

We've written profiles of all 87 ridings in British Columbia to help you this election, categorized by geographical region.

North B.C. (8 ridings)

Kootenays (4)

Okanagan (7)

Thompson-Cariboo (5)

Fraser Valley (9)

Surrey (9)

Vancouver (11)

Richmond/Delta (6)

Burnaby/New West/Tri-Cities (9)

North Shore (4)

​Greater Victoria (7)

Vancouver Island & Sunshine Coast (8)