Wondering who the candidates are in your electoral districts? What the local issues are? Which parties tend to win?
We've written profiles of all 87 ridings in British Columbia to help you this election, categorized by geographical region.
North B.C. (8 ridings)
- North Coast
- Stikine
- Skeena
- Nechako Lakes
- Prince George-Valemount
- Prince George-Mackenzie
- Peace River South
- Peace River North
Kootenays (4)
Okanagan (7)
- Shuswap
- Vernon-Monashee
- Kelowna-Lake Country
- Kelowna-Mission
- Kelowna West
- Penticton
- Boundary-Similkameen
Thompson-Cariboo (5)
Fraser Valley (9)
- Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows
- Maple Ridge-Mission
- Langley
- Langley East
- Abbotsford West
- Abbotsford South
- Abbotsford-Mission
- Chilliwack
- Chilliwack-Kent
Surrey (9)
- Surrey-Whalley
- Surrey-Green Timbers
- Surrey-Newton
- Surrey-Panorama
- Surrey-Guildford
- Surrey-Fleetwood
- Surrey-Cloverdale
- Surrey South
- Surrey-White Rock
Vancouver (11)
- Vancouver-Point Grey
- Vancouver-Quilchena
- Vancouver-West End
- Vancouver-False Creek
- Vancouver-Fairview
- Vancouver-Langara
- Vancouver-Mount Pleasant
- Vancouver-Hastings
- Vancouver-Kensington
- Vancouver-Kingsway
- Vancouver-Fraserview
Richmond/Delta (6)
- Richmond North Centre
- Richmond South Centre
- Richmond-Steveston
- Richmond-Queensborough
- Delta North
- Delta South
Burnaby/New West/Tri-Cities (9)
- Burnaby North
- Burnaby-Deer Lake
- Burnaby-Edmonds
- Burnaby-Lougheed
- New Westminster
- Coquitlam-Maillardville
- Port Moody-Coquitlam
- Coquitlam-Burke Mountain
- Port Coquitlam
North Shore (4)
Greater Victoria (7)
- Langford-Juan de Fuca
- Esquimalt-Metchosin
- Victoria-Swan Lake
- Victoria-Beacon Hill
- Oak Bay-Gordon Head
- Saanich South
- Saanich North and the Islands