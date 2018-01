Bad road conditions appear to be responsible for an accident that left a Castlegar transit bus precariously perched on a retaining wall.

According to B.C. Transit, neither the two passengers nor the bus driver were injured. No other vehicles were involved in the accident, which happened Saturday on 37th Street in Castlegar.

"B.C. Transit and our local operating company are supporting the RCMP investigation into the incident," a statement from B.C. Transit read.