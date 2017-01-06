The latest figures from Statistics Canada show B.C.'s jobless rate in December was 5.8 per cent, well below the national average of 6.9.

The number of people looking for work in Vancouver and Victoria didn't budge from the November rates of 5.1 per cent and five per cent, respectively, while the rate in Abbotsford was down nearly half a point to 6.1 per cent last month from 6.5 per cent in November.

Unemployment in Kelowna nudged up one-tenth of a point in December to 8.9 per cent.

In 2016 British Columbia recorded the fasted employment growth rate of all provinces with the addition of 72,000 jobs for an increase of 3.1 percent, however, Statistics Canada says the pace of growth has been slowing.

Although the national jobless rate also edged up one basis point last month from its November setting of 6.8 per cent, number crunchers say overall, Canada beat expectations in December by adding nearly 54,000 net jobs.