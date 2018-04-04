B.C. to crack down on extra fees billed by health-care providers

The B.C. government is planning to fine doctors who charge extra user fees and reimburse patients who are improperly billed, Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Wednesday.

The province will make it an offence to charge extra fees for publicly insured services, and introduce fines of up to $10,000 for a first offence and $20,000 for a second offence for anyone convicted, Dix told reporters.

"Our public health-care system is meant to provide high quality health care for everyone, based on need, regardless of ability to pay," he said.

The news comes after a Health Canada audit of three private clinics in B.C. Based on that audit, the federal government estimates that $15.9 million in extra fees were charged to British Columbians in the 2015-2016 fiscal year.

This year, federal health-care funding to B.C. was reduced by the same amount. The Canada Health Act specifically forbids patient payments for "medically necessary" services covered by the public health-care system.

In response, Dix says the province will bring into force the full Medicare Protection Amendment Act, which was passed by the legislature in 2003 but not fully implemented. The full act would have allowed the government authority to take action clinics and doctors charging illegal fees.

"We've had this system of don't ask, don't tell, ever since," Dix said.

Patients to be reimbursed

Right now, the Medical Services Commission only has the power to audit and ask for court injunctions against providers who are found to have billed improperly.

The health ministry says that when the full act is brought into force in October, patients will not be liable for any extra fees they have been charged.

Practitioners who have charged those extra fees will be required to reimburse them, and if they refuse to do so, the Medical Services Commission will provide the refund.

"We are taking strong action today and will be asking the federal government to restore funding to B.C. in the coming year as a result," Dix said.

He added that the changes will not prevent patients from seeking private treatment for services that aren't covered under the Medical Services Plan, or end the practice of public funding for procedures provided through private clinics.