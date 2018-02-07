British Columbia's New Democrats will be tabling their throne speech next week by building on promises to tackle affordability.

The speech on Tuesday will come amid losses at the public auto insurer believed to top $1 billion and trade tensions between B.C. and Alberta over the proposed expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline.

Premier John Horgan says the dispute is a distraction and he'll remain focused on protecting the economy and environment as well as the affordability needs of British Columbians.

The minority government pledged in its first speech last September to protect renters from huge increases, hike welfare rates and launch consultations to boost the minimum wage.

The speech by Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon is expected to deliver on other priorities promised during the election campaign such as $10-a-day daycare, investments in public transit, housing, and expanded health-care infrastructure.

