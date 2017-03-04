British Columbia's Ministry of Education and the B.C. Teachers' Federation say they have reached a tentative deal on classroom size and composition.

"I want to congratulate the parties and thank them for the significant effort and professionalism that was brought to the table," said Education Minister Mike Bernier in a written statement.

"The parties had to deal with some very complex issues, it involved a lot of work, and everyone remained focused on problem-solving. We hope to build on this constructive approach and relationship in the years ahead."

Last November the B.C. Teachers' Federation won a battle in the Supreme Court of Canada on its right to negotiate class size and composition.

In January, the province reached an agreement with the BCTF to spend $50 million towards hiring new teachers and support staff.

The BCTF said the tentative agreement "fully restores all of the substantive collective agreement language that was unconstitutionally stripped in 2002 by then-Education Minister Christy Clark."

The province said the BCTF will put the memorandum of understanding forward for ratification by its members over the coming week.