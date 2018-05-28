Are B.C.'s drunk driving laws constitutional? B.C. Supreme Court revisits roadside prohibitions

A decision before the B.C. Supreme Court on Monday could make a difference for drivers who blow over the legal alcohol limit.

Drivers who fail a breathalyzer test with a blood alcohol concentration over 0.08 per cent face a 90-day driving prohibition as well as vehicle impoundment and fines under Immediate Roadside Prohibition legislation.

"This law has been on shaky ground from the beginning," said Sacha Roudette, a criminal lawyer with Acumen Law.

"If you are going to have a law where you can punish people immediately with the results of a screener device, certainly you need to be able to defend yourself if you can prove that you were not over the legal limit," she said.

Roudette said the law is unconstitutional and is an infringement on the rights of thousands of drivers.

"You are being demanded to produce a sample that is search and seizure under the law and then the results of those breath tests are given to the superintendent of motor vehicles to be reviewed in a way that, in our opinion, is unfair," she told Stephen Quinn, the host of CBC's The Early Edition.

History of challenges

Lemieux v. British Columbia (Superintendent of Motor Vehicles) is the third time the legislation has been challenged since it was introduced in 2010.

In 2011, the original Immediate Roadside Prohibition legislation was found to be unconstitutional because of protections against search and seizure — a decision that was subsequently affirmed by the Supreme Court of Canada.

A revised version of the scheme was later upheld by the courts in 2014.

In 2016, the legislation was once again amended with a reverse onus provision where the burden of proof is on the driver, rather than the officer.

"It's virtually impossible to defend yourself under that kind of strict review mechanism," she said.

The B.C. Supreme Court is expected to deliver its decision Monday morning.

A decision before the B.C. Supreme Court could make a difference for drivers who blow over the legal alcohol limit. 5:57

With files from The Early Edition.