Although salt has been an essential on the icy streets during this chilly winter in B.C., the province is already making preparations to limit the damage caused by the the corrosive substance come spring.

Norm Parkes, the executive director of highway operations for the Ministry of Transportation, says that includes washing off infrastructure such as bridges, filling up potholes, and protecting the environment.

The ministry uses about 125,000 tonnes of salt every year, along with 835,000 tonnes of abrasives like sand, Parkes told CBC's The Early Edition

That means salt is something it pays a lot of attention to every spring.

"You add salt, water, and metal together you're going to get corrosion," he said.

The main issues will be washing down all the bridges to make sure the salt doesn't get a chance to seep in, Parkes explained.

Crews will also make sure that the down-plugs on the bridges are closed so that salty water doesn't directly enter rivers and streams.

"[Instead] it goes and gets filtered through the earth on both sides of the bridge," he said.

The province will also attempt to sweep, clean up and collect any other salt that gets left behind.

"We take it to our storage facilities and if we can reuse it, we reuse it," Parkes said.

Another concern will be potholes, particularly when salty water gets into the road cracks and refreezes, expanding and breaking the asphalt.

While Parkes suspects there could be more potholes in the Lower Mainland this spring, he said he doesn't expect there to be a huge change to the summer road paving and maintenance budget, which is already $300 million to $400 million per year.

With files from The Early Edition

To listen to the interview, click on the link labelled Salt's impact on highways, infrastructure and the environment