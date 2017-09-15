The state of emergency that has been in place in British Columbia since July 7 will end Friday at midnight, provincial officials say.

"The provincial state of emergency is an extraordinary measure taken to ensure public safety and the co-ordinated response to this summer's wildfire season, which saw more hectares burned than at any other time in the province's history," it said in a written statement.

The province said about 65,000 people were forced to flee their homes this summer.

Wildfires continue to rage across B.C., the province warned, and those in affected communities should remain prepared. It said there are 153 wildfires burning, with 11 evacuation orders still in place affecting 3,152 people.

The weather forecast and firefighters' efforts were the factors the province credited for allowing it to let the state of emergency expire.

The province said Canadian Forces personnel will no longer be deployed to help with the wildfire response.

The last state of emergency related to wildfires in B.C. was issued in 2003.