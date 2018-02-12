Arctic air settling over British Columbia this week is expected to bring snow to the South Coast.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Metro Vancouver, the North Shore up to Squamish, and eastern Vancouver Island.

It warns that a storm system coming in from the Pacific on Tuesday afternoon will bring up to 15 centimetres of snow by Wednesday morning.

"Be prepared for a snowy return to work for many," said CBC meteorologist Johanna Wagstaffe.

She says areas at elevations above around 200 metres are most likely to see snow accumulation.

An Arctic high pressure system kept the long weekend sunny for many across B.C., but Environment Canada warns significant snowfall could be on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday. (Nicolas Amaya / CBC)

Shifting weather could cause dangerous driving conditions through mountain passes.

Environment Canada says temperatures across most of Vancouver Island should remain high enough to prevent significant accumulation of snow, with the exception of the higher elevations.

Snowfall amounting to 20 centimetres is also forecast for Interior mountains near the Alberta border.

With files from the Canadian Press