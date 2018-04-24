B.C.'s new lieutenant governor to be sworn in

The former CEO of the YWCA Metro Vancouver, Janet Austin, is about to receive a new title today as she is sworn in as B.C.'s new lieutenant governor.

A ceremony will be held on Tuesday afternoon in Victoria to mark Austin's installation as the province's 30th representative of the Queen.

At a farewell ceremony yesterday for outgoing lieutenant governor Judith Guichon, Premier John Horgan called her is favourite representative — a reference to her decision to allow Horgan and the NDP a chance to form a minority government last summer, following the May election.

Opposition Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson also praised Guichon, saying history will remember her for the crucial and dignified role she played in last year's election.

Premier John Horgan greets Lieutenant-Governor Judith Guichon after her inspection of the honour guard in farewell ceremony at B.C.'s legislature on Apr. 23, 2018. (Michael McArthur/CBC)

But Guichon said the agreement between Premier John Horgan's New Democrats and Greens to form government last year doesn't even rank in the top three events for her six-year tenure.

Her most memorable events were visiting Victoria's Cridge Centre where work is being done to help people with brain injuries, seeing the Paleontology Museum in Tumbler Ridge, and being in Stewart to see the disappearing glaciers, she said.