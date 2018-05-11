B.C.'s Fraser Valley prepares for potential flooding

Residents in low-lying areas of the Fraser Valley are being told to prepare for potential flooding as water levels rise in the Fraser River.

While the majority of the province's severe flooding has taken place in the Interior, the South Coast is also at risk.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for the lower Fraser River. The advisory means river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, although no major flooding is expected at this time.

Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says the province has activated the Southwest Provincial Regional Emergency Centre in Surrey.

"We want to ensure that we're well-prepared, and as things happen in the coming weeks, as these temperatures stay high, we're able to ensure that flood plans are implemented as they should be," Farnworth said.

Many gauge locations along the river are at seasonal highs due to the warm weather, and with more hot weather in the forecast, rapid snowmelt could add to the water volume.

Farnworth said residents can create an emergency flood plan by visiting Prepared B.C.