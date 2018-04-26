B.C. releases new legislation for recreational marijuana sales

The B.C. government has tabled new legislation to deal with the legalization of recreational marijuana expected sometime this summer.

B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth released details this morning on two new government acts that will control the sale and use of recreational pot in B.C., plus amendments to the Motor Vehicle Act to crack down on drivers under the influence of marijuana.

The Cannabis Distribution Act will put wholesale distribution under the control of the Liquor Distribution Branch and establish government-run retail stores and online sales.

The Cannabis Control and Licensing Act will:

Set 19 as the provincial minimum age to purchase sell or consume cannabis.

Allow adults to possess up to 30 grams of cannabis in a public place.

Prohibit cannabis smoking and vaping in every place where tobacco smoking and vaping are prohibited, as well as at playgrounds, sports fields, skate parks and other places where children commonly gather.

Prohibit the use of cannabis on school properties and in vehicles.

Authorize adults to grow up to four cannabis plants per household. However, the plants must not be visible from public spaces off the property, and home cultivation will be banned in homes used as daycares.

Establish a cannabis retail licensing regime similar to the current licensing regime for liquor.

Provide enforcement authority to deal with illegal sales.

Create a number of provincial cannabis offences which can result in fines ranging from $2,000 to $100,000, imprisonment of three to 12 months, or both.

Where necessary, to comply with charter rights and human rights law, provide exemptions to individuals who are federally authorized to purchase, possess and consume medical cannabis.

Motor Vehicle Act amendments will give police more tools to remove drug-affected drivers from the road and deter drug-affected driving, including:

A new 90-day Administrative Driving Prohibition for any driver who police reasonably believe operated a motor vehicle while affected by a drug or by a combination of a drug and alcohol, based on analysis of a bodily substance or an evaluation by a specially trained police drug recognition expert.

A zero-tolerance restriction for the presence of THC (the active ingredient in cannabis) in new drivers in the Graduated Licensing Program.

Legislation backed by Green Party

The legislation will now be debated in the legislature before it is passed into law. Just when that happens will depend on when the proposed federal legislation receives royal assent.

The B.C. Green Party released a statement saying it supports the legislation but remains concerned about how the legalization could affect the price of agricultural land.

"The legalization of cannabis is a major shift, perhaps unprecedented in terms of a high-value product becoming publicly and legally accessible in a short period of time," said Green Party MLA Adam Olsen.

"Many British Columbians are well placed to succeed in the resulting economic opportunities and the province should ensure the regulations enable them to do so.

"I have also heard from adjacent industries, such as agriculture, that they are concerned that legalisation could have adverse effects such as driving up the prices of ALR land due to speculation."