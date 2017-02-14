B.C. Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon delivered a pre-election throne speech Tuesday that spoke glowingly of the government's achievements and promised taxpayer relief.

"British Columbians have worked hard. Your government's plan to control spending, balance budgets, and pay down the debt has resulted in growing surpluses," said Guichon in her Speech From The Throne.

"That money belongs to you. And in the coming budget, your government will provide financial relief to taxpayers, while continuing to make investments in the services people rely on," she said.

The speech also mentions paying British Columbians back and investing in "your household and in your families," although details on how those promises will be achieved were not revealed. Those are expected next week when the B.C. Liberals deliver the provincial budget.

The provincial election is May 9.

More to come