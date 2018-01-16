B.C. post secondary institutions are adding 2,900 spaces in technology related programs after the provincial government announced $4.4 million in new funding.

The additional spaces are allocated for new and expanded tech programs at BCIT, SFU, UBC and Kwantlen campuses in the Lower Mainland.

In a news release, the University of British Columbia said the funding will create 624 undergraduate spaces for domestic students at its Vancouver campus for biomedical engineering, computer science and manufacturing engineering programs.

"We're grateful for this investment, which enables UBC to educate more students from B.C. and across Canada to deepen the talent pool for data scientists, software developers, biomedical researchers, and manufacturing innovators in B.C. companies," said a statement from UBC President Santa J. Ono.

At SFU Surrey, the funding will be used to create an additional 320 undergraduate and 120 graduate spaces.

"The support provided to SFU, specifically, will create a program that will help position B.C. as a global leader in clean-tech and sustainable energy," stated SFU President Andrew Petter.

The need for computer programmers, information system analysts and software engineers is expected to grow over the next decade. The B.C. government expects there will be 83,000 tech-related job openings in the province by 2027.

The total provincial funding will result in an additional 1,000 graduates overall per year by 2023, according to a government news release.