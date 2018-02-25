B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO), is looking into a fatal incident between a man and officers with the Chilliwack RCMP.

The IIO says that at about 2 p.m. PT, officers responded to reports of a parental abduction involving a male suspect.

"A father was exercising his right to a supervised visit with his child and he left with the child contrary to the terms of the order of the terms governing that visit," said Ron MacDonald, chief civilian director of the IIO.

Before officers arrived, investigators say the man was confronted by the person who was supervising the visit and tried to restrain the man near the intersection of Vedder Road and Well Road.

According to police, officers arrived and used a conducted energy weapon, better known as a taser, on the man, sending him into medical distress.

Police administered first aid and paramedics were called, but the man died a short time later.

IIO Investigators are on scene obtaining physical evidence and are asking for any witnesses to come forward.