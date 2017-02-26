Police forces around B.C. are looking for new members as officers from the baby boom generation continue to retire.

"All the baby boomers, they're getting old. They're done with working. That gives us young people a chance," said Sinish Sharma who attended a job fair on Saturday hosted by the Justice Institute of B.C.

The RCMP says it has plans to hire up to 1,000 new members across the country, while forces in cities like Vancouver and Abbotsford say they are also working to respond to attrition due to retirement.

"We definitely are having more now than the past few years," said Det. Const. Julie Birtch with the Vancouver Police Department.

Julie Birtch, a detective constable with the Vancouver Police Department, says the force has budgetary support to hire up to 90 new officers in the city. (Doug Kerr/CBC)

"Previous years, the numbers have been smaller. We may only put eight officers through in a particular class. So in a given year we may only hire 24 members but the good thing is now we're looking at 90."

Still, just because forces like those in Vancouver are hiring more doesn't mean it's easier to get in.

In 2016, Vancouver PD had 2500 applicants and only 58 were hired out of that crop.

Mike Lingenfelter says it's his lifelong dream to become a police officer. (Doug Kerr/CBC)

Still those at the fair like Mike Lingenfelter like their chances.

"This is a lifelong dream of mine and [there's] never a better time to apply to a police department in all of British Columbia because of all the retirements that are happening," he said.

Diversity wanted

In 2016, the Abbotsford Police Department hired 10 recruits. This year, it will only bring on four or five.

"We constantly want to move the department towards looking look like the community we serve," said Cst. John Wilcox. "With 26 per cent South Asian in our community and 50 per cent female, we're constantly looking to meet the needs in those areas."

Still Wilcox encourages anyone who is interested in becoming a police officer to apply and see where it goes.

"This is the best job ever," he said. "If you're a person who wants to contribute, this is the best job you can do."

We are recruiting.Our LE career allows you time with family, friends, sports, recreation. info @ https://t.co/uEGRpF5GdU @ Sheriff Academy pic.twitter.com/ZtuWqRxDPr — @BCSheriffs

with files from Deborah Goble