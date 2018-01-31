The owner of a seaplane that crashed off the coast of Australia on New Year's Eve says the flight path taken by the B.C. pilot was not authorized.

Forty-four-year-old Gareth Morgan of North Vancouver was killed along with his five British passengers when the de Havilland Beaver crashed near Sydney.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau released a preliminary report Wednesday ruling out a bird strike, contaminated fuel and the plane breaking up in flight, but does not suggest a likely cause of the crash.

Sydney Seaplanes CEO Aaron Shaw says the key question is why Morgan was flying in a bay surrounded by steep terrain that had no exit and why an experienced pilot suddenly entered a steep right turn before the plane nosedived into the water.

The plane had an earlier fatal crash in 1996 while operating as a crop duster in rural Australia that was blamed on the pilot stalling the aircraft.