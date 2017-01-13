The B.C. Nurses Union (BCNU) says nurses need better protection from violence, after a man with a gun walked into the emergency room of the Boundary District Hospital in Grand Forks, B.C., and shot himself.

"This highlights the dangerous situation that nurses find themselves in," said BCNU president Gayle Dutiel. "This is not an urban centre. This is not St. Paul's or Surrey Memorial. This is Grand Forks ... which has no security," she said.

Duteil says hospital staff attended to the man who was eventually airlifted to a Vancouver hospital. According to the RCMP the man is in stable condition. A gun was seized at the hospital.

"Nurses are very traumatized by this event," she said. "Nurses are routinely removing weapons from patients. Most often it's knives … in this case it was a gun."

Duteil claims nurses are increasingly being put at risk due to rising violence in hospitals and a lack of security measures.

"Nurses deserve a safe place to work," she said. "Hospitals used to be a sanctuary, used to be a place of peace and help. Not any more."