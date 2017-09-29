Municipalities in British Columbia want the provincial government to restrict the role of money in local politics in time for next year's elections.

The request comes after a resolution was passed by members of the Union of B.C. Municipalities at its annual general meeting this week in Vancouver.

The resolution was nearly punted to next year for reconsideration, but Oak Bay Councillor Kevin Murdoch said members resurrected it and passed it unanimously.

Murdoch, who drafted the resolution, said changes were made to the proposal after some members expressed concern that the same political fundraising rules being considered for the province would apply to municipalities.

The B.C. government has tabled a bill that would rein in political fundraising rules at the provincial level, including banning corporate and union donations and limiting individual contributions to $1,200.

Municipal Affairs Minister Selina Robinson said in a statement the government is looking at options to change campaign fundraising in local politics and it is pursuing the issue as quickly as it can.