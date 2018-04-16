B.C. mountain highway passes under snowfall warnings

Environment Canada has issued warnings and special weather statements for mountain highways across southern British Columbia on Monday.

The worst conditions are forecast for the higher sections of Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass, where 30 centimetres of snow is forecast to fall by Tuesday morning.

In the southwest, 10-15 centimetres is forecast to fall by Tuesday morning on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt; along the 97C from Merritt to Kelowna; and on Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton.

Further north, on the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass, higher areas are forecast to receive 10-20 centimetres tonight.

In the South Peace River region, an extended period of snowfall with total amounts of 15-25 centimetres is also expected.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is advising against unnecessary highway travel in affected areas.

It is reminding drivers to be cautious in less-than-ideal visibility conditions and make sure adequate distance is kept between vehicles.

The provincial Ministry of Transportation said crews are prepared to deploy to trouble spots if needed.

While tire chains are no longer required by regulations, both the ministry and the weather service suggest the use of them may be wise.

The snow will taper off tonight or Tuesday morning as low pressure moves out of the area.

On Friday, a mudslide 18 kilometres east of Keremeos closed Highway 3A. It remained closed Monday as crews worked to remove debris from the slide.