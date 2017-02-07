Some mill towns in B.C. want heavy industry to be exempt from paying the PST on their power bills.

Last month, the mayors of eight cities asked the province to consider scrapping the payment, saying B.C. is the only province in Canada to force industry to pay PST on electricity.

"Our mill in Powell River is the largest employer, largest tax base for us and... the PST they pay on industrial electricity is quite onerous," Powell River Mayor Dave Formosa told Radio West host Audrey McKinnon.

"What we're trying to do is allow our industry to have the runway whereby they can convert out of newsprint products to other papers — paper towels, foodstuff papers."

"We're trying to make sure they can stay in business long enough to make this transition happen."

Formosa said mills are not the economic "powerhouses" they once were, and could use a break on electricity costs — but he also said mining and other types of mills should get the exemption.

The call for the PST exemption comes as many B.C. communities are closely following the ongoing softwood lumber negotiations between Canada and the U.S.

"We are concerned," Formosa said, adding if fresh tariffs are put on B.C. forestry products, a break on PST would probably do little to help.

Formosa said he and other mayors will on Wednesday discuss those negotiations with the Minister of Forests, Land and Natural Resource Operations.

With files from CBC Radio One's Radio West

