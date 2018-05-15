B.C. men to be sentenced for having multiple wives

A sentencing hearing is expected to begin Tuesday in a Cranbrook courtroom for two men from Bountiful, B.C., convicted of polygamy.

Winston Blackmore, 60, was found guilty last year of marrying two dozen wives, while James Oler, 53, was convicted of marrying five women.

The case was delayed while Blackmore argued the law against polygamy infringed on his right to religious freedom, but a judge rejected that claim in March.

The maximum sentence for polygamy under the Criminal Code is five years in prison, but since the pair are the first convicted under the law there is no sentencing precedent.