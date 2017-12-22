An Okanagan registered massage therapist has agreed to give up his professional designation after conducting a sexual relationship with a patient in a treatment room at his Penticton office.

According to a "complaint outcome" document posted on the College of Massage Therapists of British Columbia website, RMT Jesse Brown admitted to the following:

Engaging in inappropriate communications with female patients, including sexually suggestive conversations in and outside of a treatment room.

Offering and consuming alcohol with a patient in a treatment room.

Engaging in a personal, romantic and sexual relationship with a patient in a treatment room.

Attempting to mislead a CMTBC investigation by falsifying text messages from a patient.

The incidents happened between November 2010 and June 2016.

Brown has until Jan. 31 to resign his certification and one year to pay $13,200 in costs to the CMTBC.

Lack of CMTBC certification does not prevent someone from working as a massage provider.

Earlier this month, a Merritt, B.C., man was criminally charged for incidents that took place at a massage clinic he operated.

Michael Albert Jolly is facing four counts of sexual assault involving multiple victims, according to police. Jolly is not a registered massage therapist.