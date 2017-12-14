A Merritt, B.C., massage provider has been charged with four counts of sexual assault after multiple victims complained to police.
According to the RCMP, four individuals say they were sexually assaulted by 55-year-old Michael Albert Jolly while receiving massage treatment at the clinic he operates — A&M Holistic Wellness.
The alleged assaults took place in September and October of this year.
Investigators are trying to confirm if there are other victims. A publication ban is in effect to protect the identity of the complainants.
On the A&M Holistic Wellness website, Jolly states he has worked "in the realm of alternative health since 1984," claiming that "I have often had clients tell me I am a 'miracle healer.'"
Anyone with information is asked to contact Merritt RCMP at (250) 378-4262.
Corrections
-
An earlier version of this story referred to Michael Albert Jolly as a massage therapist. In fact, the College of Massage Therapists of B.C. says he is not a registered massage therapist.Dec 14, 2017 3:20 PM PT