A Terrace man is among 20 people who have been awarded a Carnegie medal for "extraordinary heroism" by the U.S.-based Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.

In October of last year, James Edward Giles twice ran into his neighbour's burning home in the northwestern B.C. city to rescue two children.

"It's humbling, that's for sure," he said. "I didn't do it for money or recognition, it was life or death and a decision had to be made."

Giles said he received a letter a while ago informing him of the nomination although he still doesn't know who nominated him.

According to his citation, visibility in the burning home was limited by dense smoke, forcing Gile to cover his face with his shirt.

"He moved forward into the house and found the boy on a stairway to the basement... Giles partially descended the stairway and grasped the boy, then took him outside to safety.

"Giles re-entered the house and, retracing his steps, found the girl on the stairway going up to the upper floor. Giles picked up the girl and exited the house with her."

Giles, who works as a construction safety officer, was treated for smoke inhalation.

Along with the medal he will also receive an undisclosed financial grant.

The Hero Fund commission was created and funded by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie in 1904 and has awarded roughly $39-million to about 10,000 heroes or their families since then.

With files from Rhianna Schmunk