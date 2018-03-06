There's enough evidence to send a Vancouver Island man to the U.S. to face trial in the murder of a California widow 28 years ago, a judge said Tuesday.

But B.C. Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Duncan held off on signing a formal committal order for the extradition of Anthony Michael Kubica.

That's because a lawyer for the accused Shawnigan Lake man plans to argue that the legal process has gone on for too long.

"We'll be raising issues concerning the possible effect of that delay," defence lawyer Robert Mulligan told CBC News.

The victim of the homicide, 78-year-old Marie Darling, was bludgeoned to death in Palm Springs in 1990. Her body was found dumped in the desert.

Kubica is being held in custody while he awaits a decision on extradition.

With files from Belle Puri and CHEK