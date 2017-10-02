Jordan McIldoon, 23, of Maple Ridge, B.C., was among the dozens of people killed in a mass shooting that started near the end of an outdoor concert in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

According to a Facebook post by Heather Gooze, a woman who was on the scene, McIldoon died in her arms.

His parents, Al and Angela McIldoon, confirmed their son's death.

They said he was attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival with his girlfriend, and they were supposed to return Monday night.

"We only had one child," they said. "We just don't know what to do."

They said the Canadian Consulate was being supportive, and they had received calls from McIldoon's girlfriend and Las Vegas paramedics.

His parents said McIldoon was a heavy-duty mechanic apprentice and about to start trade school in the Okanagan.

Two Manitoba women are also in a Las Vegas hospital after being shot on Sunday night.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 515 others were taken to hospital.

More to come

With files from Briar Stewart