The wife of B.C. Lion and CFL great Geroy Simon has passed away.

"It is with deep and profound sadness the B.C. Lions football club today reports the passing of Tracy Lasorsa-Simon, wife of Geroy Simon," said a release put out by the club.

"We are devastated at the news of Tracy's passing and we ask that you keep the entire Simon family in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," said VP of football operations, GM and head coach Wally Buono.

"Tracy has been part of the BC Lions family for more than a decade and her loss is heart-breaking for all of us."

The Simon family has requested privacy.

A cause of death has not been released.